MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.39

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.01. MidCap Financial Investment shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 167,994 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

