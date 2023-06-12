Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 1,725.0% in May

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,725.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

Shares of KOAN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 380,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Resonate Blends had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 677.85%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which engages in the provision of cannabis-based products. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

