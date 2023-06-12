Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.19. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 45,460 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $7,593,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 240,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.