Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.53. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 893,280 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

