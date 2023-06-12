BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 1,443.1% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Stock Up 4.7 %

BioCardia stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 891.08% and a negative return on equity of 274.26%. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

