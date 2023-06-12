Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 2,225.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.