DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 36.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $1.0048 dividend. This is a positive change from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 5.44%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

