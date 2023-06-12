DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNB Bank ASA Price Performance
DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 36.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.