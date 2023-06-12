DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 36.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $1.0048 dividend. This is a positive change from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 5.44%.

(Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.