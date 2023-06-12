LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LIXIL Price Performance
Shares of LIXIL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $41.17.
LIXIL Company Profile
