LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LIXIL Price Performance

Shares of LIXIL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

