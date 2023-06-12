Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Grows By 2,000.0%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.20. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.23. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.39.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.