Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.07.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1223 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Read More
