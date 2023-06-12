Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1223 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 283,251 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

