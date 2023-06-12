Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $118.90

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.90, but opened at $114.67. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 120,434 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $581.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

