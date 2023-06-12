Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,385.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

