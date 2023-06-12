Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Grows By 1,757.6%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 1,757.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.03) to GBX 473 ($5.88) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 670 ($8.33) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY remained flat at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

