Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

