Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 52,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

