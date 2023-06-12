Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 62.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 501.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at $425,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,919 shares of company stock worth $198,630 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Stock Up 16.5 %

Invitae stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 7,414,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $358.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.