Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.40. 82,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.