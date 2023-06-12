Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.25% of Vroom worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Vroom

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

