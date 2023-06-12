Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.1 %

BAM traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 404,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,566. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

