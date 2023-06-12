Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

