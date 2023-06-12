Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio Trading Down 8.9 %

EGIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 917,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Edgio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Edgio

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

