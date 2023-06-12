3,439 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 291,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

