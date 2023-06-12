Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,438 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Paysafe Stock Up 5.2 %

PSFE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 348,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

