Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.