Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 16,064 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $1,204,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,389 shares of company stock worth $10,681,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

