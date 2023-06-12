Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 847,466 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 932,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 784,088 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

