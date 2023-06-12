Bokf Na Has $643,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE LUV traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

