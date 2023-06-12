Bokf Na Acquires 2,345 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

