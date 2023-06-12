CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 1,169,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,442. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

