CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,318 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 710,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

