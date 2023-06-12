CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.33. 766,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

