CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 520,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

