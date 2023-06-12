CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of MAG Silver worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307,688 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 357.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
MAG Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.