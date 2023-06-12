Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.5 %

HAS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 260,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

