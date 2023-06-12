Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

