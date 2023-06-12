Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,415. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.