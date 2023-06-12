Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 6.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. 16,921,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,317. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $117.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.