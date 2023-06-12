Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Lee Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.75. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
