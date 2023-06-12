Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.75. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Praetorian PR LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $4,404,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.