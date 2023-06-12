BNB Tops 1-Day Volume of $944.22 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and $944.22 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $233.36 or 0.00902746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,854,420 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,854,521.60779494. The last known price of BNB is 226.50137638 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1456 active market(s) with $576,016,460.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.