BNB Tops 1-Day Volume of $944.22 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and $944.22 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $233.36 or 0.00902746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,854,420 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,854,521.60779494. The last known price of BNB is 226.50137638 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1456 active market(s) with $576,016,460.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
