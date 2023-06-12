Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475. Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $106.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

