Euler Price Reaches $1.63 on Major Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Euler has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $563,147.96 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

