ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

