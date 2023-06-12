ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CNET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.
