Monero Price Reaches $139.43 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $72.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $139.43 or 0.00539367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,850.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00297366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00394455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003851 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,291,159 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.