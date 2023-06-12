Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

GWRS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,975. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $290.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $400,129. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.