Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.73 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $501.51 billion and $12.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $25,850.36 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00394455 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00097598 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00019546 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,400,343 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
