Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $178,520.59

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00018460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $174.34 million and $178,520.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,864.75 or 1.00055664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.77874312 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,286.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

