RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,528.55

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $91.82 million and $33,528.55 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,939.73 or 1.00345723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,850.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00297366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00539367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00394455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003851 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

