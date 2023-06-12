KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $281,221.21 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,864.75 or 1.00055664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0125948 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $310,475.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

