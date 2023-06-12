Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires $27,500.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,228,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.24. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

