SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $42,460.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $42,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,729 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.52. 120,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SiTime by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

